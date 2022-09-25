Competitions to mark VMC Swachh Amrit Mahotsav from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will organise various competitions from September 26 to October 1 with an aim to involve the citizens in the making of ‘’.

Various competitions like Battle of Jingle, Rangoli Challenge, Memes Madness, TrSwachh Vijayawada-Garbage free cityash to Fashion, Feel it and Reel it and Be a Swatch Warrior will be held. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Saturday said the main objective of organising the programme is to create awareness among the citizens on the struggle that the corporation undergoes daily to clean the city.

“Vijayawada was ranked the third cleanest city in the country in the previous edition of Swachh Survekshan survey. It is the citizens’ responsibility to help the city achieve a better rank in the next edition of cleanliness survey,” he said.

Winners will be awarded `7,000, `5,000 and `3,000 for first, second and third prizes, respectively, for every competition. Interested people can check our_vmc Instagram page for more information, Swapnil said.

Registrations must be completed online, he added.

