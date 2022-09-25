Man injured in attack by three unidentified miscreants at Gudavalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three unidentified miscreants reportedly attacked a man with a sharp object while he was sleeping inside his parked truck at Gudavalli under Patamata police station limits on Friday night.

Syed Kaleem, 42, of Atmakur in Kurbool district was severely injured in the attack.

According to Patamata police, the incident happened around 3 am when the victim came to a showroom to get his truck repaired. When the staff told him that vehicles will be allowed only after 8 am, he parked his truck in front of the showroom. While he was sleeping inside the truck, the miscreants knocked on his door in the guise of asking for a matchbox. They demanded him money at knife-point.

When one of the accused tried to check the truck for money Kaleem resisted and pushed them away.

“In the altercation between them, one of the accused attacked Kaleem with a sharp object suspected to be a blade and fled the scene. Passersby, who noticed Kaleem lying on ground, informed the police and shifted him to GGH. A Vijayawada case was registered and investigation is on,” said Patamata inspector K Mahendra.

