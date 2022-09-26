Second gas-operated crematorium to come up in Vijayawada at Rs 60 lakh

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon open a gas-operated crematorium with advanced facilities at Vidyadharapuram developed at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh aimed at encouraging eco-friendly cremation.This is the second gas crematorium to be inaugurated by the VMC in the city after Ajith Singh Nagar.

According to VMC officials, the cremation of a body consumes at least four trees, whereas in a gas burner, only one commercial gas cylinder is sufficient to cremate a body. Gas-operated crematoriums are also safe and in full compliance with the pollution norms. As the traditional funeral method is time-consuming and causes a lot of pollution, the VMC has developed a gas-based crematorium, which takes only 30 minutes to cremate a body.

The civic body officials said that many people still prefer traditional pyres as part of their beliefs. However, steps will be taken to sensitise the public and encourage them to perform final rituals of their family members at the gas-operated crematoriums. The chimney is placed on the top of the shed and is equipped with a wet scrubber pollution-control system to prevent soot and foul odour.

Division 38 corporator Sk Rahamathunnisa said that many people who cannot afford wood pyres can prefer this free-of-cost eco-friendly method for funerals. Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has granted funds for developing the gas-operated crematorium in Vidyadharapuram area of the city.

A fabricated shed was constructed at a cost of Rs 6 lakh in the graveyard. Apart from that, the graveyard was also equipped with a special room for preserving mortal remains of the deceased and a generator facility.

Besides that, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials are also planning to renovate the graveyard by adding facilities like plants, paved pathways, chairs, clean changing rooms and spacious parking for visitors, the corporator said.

