18k cloth bags distributed

VMC has distributed over 18,000 cloth bags to the residents and students provided by the VMC Contractors’ Association at division 3 as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  VMC has distributed over 18,000 cloth bags to the residents and students provided by the VMC Contractors’ Association at division 3 as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar along with Deputy Mayor B Durga flagged off the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rally here on Monday.

