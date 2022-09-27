18k cloth bags distributed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC has distributed over 18,000 cloth bags to the residents and students provided by the VMC Contractors’ Association at division 3 as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar along with Deputy Mayor B Durga flagged off the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rally here on Monday.

