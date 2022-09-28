Two UPHCs inaugurated in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday inaugurated two YSR Urban Primary Health Clinics in Vijayawada East Assembly segment here. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government has constructed two UPHCs at Gunadala and Gangireddula Dibba by spending nearly Rs 2 crore.

She said that modernisation of 528 UPHCs and construction of new buildings were being carried out under the Nadu- Nedu by spending Rs 399 crore. Rajini stated that seven staff members will be available in these UPHCs across the State and 172 types of medicines will be kept available along with 64 types of medical tests. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the modernisation and construction of new buildings at 1,125 primary health centres (PHCs) in this State at a cost of Rs 670 crore.

“The government is constructing 10,032 YSR Health Clinics by spending Rs 1,692 crore and the CM has been focusing on strengthening the secondary medical department with Rs 1,223 crore,” the Minister added. Rajini explained that over Rs 8,000 crore was being spent on the construction of 17 medical colleges in the State and over Rs 16,000 crore to make the medical and health sector robust.

She alleged that the previous government did not establish a single medical college, PHC and UPHC. She alleged that the previous government had weakened the Aarogyasri scheme and not a single 108 and 104 vehicles were introduced during that period.

Vijayawada East YSRC incharge Devineni Avinash, Mayor Rayani Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and others were present.

OFFICIALS TOLD TO FOCUS ON BETTER HEALTH SERVICES

GUNTUR: Medical services being provided through PHCs, UHCs and regional hospitals should be strengthened, said Bapatla district Collector Vijaya Krishnan. She held a review meeting on the functioning of the government health centres in the district on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the State government has initiated several schemes to give a facelift to health infrastructure. She directed the officials to take necessary action to provide better services

