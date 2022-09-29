35 canines add power to police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 35 new canines, who completed training in detection of explosives, tracking and assault categories, joined police forces on Wednesday. Canines from various breeds such as Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Belgium Malinois and Golden Retrievers have displayed their newly-acquired skills at the Canine Passing-out Parade held at the APSP sixth battalion on Wednesday.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, who was the chief guest, presented awards to best-performing dogs and their handlers. DGP (Intelligence) PSR Anjaneyulu, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials attended the parade.

“The 35 canines of different breeds were specially chosen as per their traits and pedigree that fit into the needs. These canines will now join the squads at various districts and commissionerates, intelligence security wing, the elite anti-Naxal squad Greyhounds, anti-terror squad Octopus and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams,” said Anjaneyulu.

