Home Cities Vijayawada

50k throng Durga temple on Day-3 of Dasara celebrations

On the third day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, close to 50,000 devotees visited the temple.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Kanaka Durga in Gayatri Devi avatar | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, close to 50,000 devotees visited the temple. The presiding deity was adorned in the attire of Sri Gayathri Devi avatar on the Day-3 of the celebrations. According to temple officials, around 45,000 devotees had darshan from 5 am to 8 pm and over 5,000 devotees visited the temple till 11 pm.

The officials said the temple earned `37.15 lakh through sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadam, saree auctions and special pujas on the second day of the festivities.According to data obtained from the temple authorities, the temple received `8.53 lakh through the sale of `500 darshan tickets, close to `10 lakh through the sale of `300 tickets, `5.22 lakh through the sale of `100 tickets, and `8.95 lakh through laddu prasadam sale and other services.

Goddess Kanaka in an avatar of Sri Gayatri Devi was seated in a lotus with ‘Pancha Mukhi’ (five faces) representing the pancha (five) pranas—prana, apana, vyana, udana and samana - (five lives), five principles or elements - earth, water, air, fire, sky. The deity was decorated with five colours—mukta (pearl), vidruma (coral), hema (gold), neela (blue), dhavala (White) and ‘ashtha bhuji’, eight shoulders.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and other officials inspected the temple and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the devotees. He also interacted with devotees and took stock of the situation. The Collector said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple on the occasion of Moola Nakshatra to offer silk robes to the presiding deity.

He directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements and clear the ghat road during the CM’s visit on Sunday. “There were some lapses in coordination between various departments, which resulted in some confusion. All the departmental heads were given instructions to follow rules and maintain coordination,” the Collector said. In order to facilitate darshan for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees, the temple officials have allotted special darshan in two shifts—10 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6pm.

SRI ANNAPURNA DEVI
On the fourth day of Dasara festivities, the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned in the attire of Sri Annapurna Devi. The presiding deity will be decorated with a feeding bowl and ladle in her hands to serve food. A Lord Shiva idol will also be placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Annapurna Devi is the mother who feeds all creatures. The Goddess will bless devotees with enough food & prosperity

Pvt security agency incharge suspended
Temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha on Wednesday suspended a private security agency incharge, Chandra, for attending temple duties in an inebriated state. The EO instructed the security agency security officials to initiate action against him

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp