KLU hosts conference on tourism

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University hosted an International Conference on the current scenario of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector to help benefit the next generation of culinary professionals. Over 200 students from numerous countries including Canada, Ethiopia, Liberia and India, eminent chefs from overseas and representatives of the State’s Tourism Department attended the event.

University V-C Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma said, “The catastrophic impact of Covid on the hospitality industry is undeniable. However, we are witnessing an exceptional bounce back in the industry.”

