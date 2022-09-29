Home Cities Vijayawada

KLU hosts conference on tourism

KL Deemed to be University hosted an International Conference on the current scenario of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector to help benefit the next generation of culinary professionals.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University hosted an International Conference on the current scenario of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector to help benefit the next generation of culinary professionals. Over 200 students from numerous countries including Canada, Ethiopia, Liberia and India, eminent chefs from overseas and representatives of the State’s Tourism Department attended the event.

University V-C Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma said, “The catastrophic impact of Covid on the hospitality industry is undeniable. However, we are witnessing an exceptional bounce back in the industry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp