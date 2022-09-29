Home Cities Vijayawada

Mission Clean Krishna set to begin on Oct 2

VMC arranges signboards cautioning  public not to dump waste into canals

Published: 29th September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

Image used for representation of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a new initiative involving street vendors and hotel representatives in canal beautification works in various parts of the city under the ‘Mission Clean Krishna’ from October 2 to 31.

According to the VMC officials, the three irrigation canals—Ryves, Bandar and Eluru—passing through the city have become polluted with unchecked dumping of garbage and effluents off late.  The pollution levels are posing a serious threat to agricultural lands in the district. Waste dumped into these canals have also blocked the flow at major points in the city. Piling up of garbage is seen under the bridges of the canals resulting in emanation of pungent smell.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the civic body has arranged signboards at major points near the canals cautioning the public not to dump waste into canals. Apart from that, the corporation has also organised awareness sessions for the traders, street vendors and other eateries on the canal bunds not to dump waste into the canals.

VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati said that the civic body has decided to carry out canal bund cleaning and beautification under the ‘Mission Clean Krishna’. A field level canal bund survey was also conducted by the civic body officials. The objective of the programme is to reduce pollution in water bodies and beautification of the canal bunds, she said.

SURVEY CONDUCTED
A field level canal bund survey was also conducted by the civic body officials. The main objective of programme is to reduce pollution in water bodies,  beautification of the canal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Krishna River
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp