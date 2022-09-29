Mission Clean Krishna set to begin on Oct 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a new initiative involving street vendors and hotel representatives in canal beautification works in various parts of the city under the ‘Mission Clean Krishna’ from October 2 to 31.

According to the VMC officials, the three irrigation canals—Ryves, Bandar and Eluru—passing through the city have become polluted with unchecked dumping of garbage and effluents off late. The pollution levels are posing a serious threat to agricultural lands in the district. Waste dumped into these canals have also blocked the flow at major points in the city. Piling up of garbage is seen under the bridges of the canals resulting in emanation of pungent smell.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the civic body has arranged signboards at major points near the canals cautioning the public not to dump waste into canals. Apart from that, the corporation has also organised awareness sessions for the traders, street vendors and other eateries on the canal bunds not to dump waste into the canals.

VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati said that the civic body has decided to carry out canal bund cleaning and beautification under the ‘Mission Clean Krishna’. A field level canal bund survey was also conducted by the civic body officials. The objective of the programme is to reduce pollution in water bodies and beautification of the canal bunds, she said.

