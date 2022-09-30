Rising medical bills: Mother, daughter jump to death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old woman along with her daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a five-storey apartment on Thursday. The incident happened in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits. The deceased were identified as Boppana Satyavathi(65) and Kandula Madhavi(37).

According to Bhavanipuram police inspector Md Umar, at around 2 pm, the mother and daughter reached Gollapudi One Centre Junction after having darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga. “Both the mother and daughter were suffering from a rare disease related to epilepsy and spent a lot of money for treatment, but in vain. Depressed over it, they reportedly took the extreme step,” said the inspector. A case under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old woman along with her daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a five-storey apartment on Thursday. The incident happened in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits. The deceased were identified as Boppana Satyavathi(65) and Kandula Madhavi(37). According to Bhavanipuram police inspector Md Umar, at around 2 pm, the mother and daughter reached Gollapudi One Centre Junction after having darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga. “Both the mother and daughter were suffering from a rare disease related to epilepsy and spent a lot of money for treatment, but in vain. Depressed over it, they reportedly took the extreme step,” said the inspector. A case under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.