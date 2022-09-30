Home Cities Vijayawada

Rising medical bills: Mother, daughter jump to death

The deceased were identified as Boppana Satyavathi(65) and Kandula Madhavi(37).

Published: 30th September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old woman along with her daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a five-storey apartment on Thursday.  The incident happened in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits. The deceased were identified as Boppana Satyavathi(65) and Kandula Madhavi(37).

According to Bhavanipuram police inspector Md Umar, at around 2 pm, the mother and daughter reached Gollapudi One Centre Junction after having darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga.  “Both the mother and daughter were suffering from a rare disease related to epilepsy and spent a lot of money for treatment, but in vain. Depressed over it, they reportedly took the extreme step,” said the inspector.  A case under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp