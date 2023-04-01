Home Cities Vijayawada

Headmasters to join AP JAC Amaravati stir

Stating that the burden of apps was becoming more day-by-day, the association demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government reduce it immediately.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Headmasters Association

Andhra Pradesh Headmasters Association (Photo |Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Headmasters Association has adopted a unanimous resolution to participate in the agitation taken up by employees under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati to press for their genuine demands.

The State Council meeting of the Headmasters’ Association was held on Friday. It was attended by presidents and secretaries of the 13 combined districts of the State and discussed the issues being faced by headmasters.

Stating that the burden of apps was becoming more day-by-day, the association demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government reduce it immediately. 

Besides urging the government to relieve from the Nadu - Nedu responsibilities and limit them only to supervision, the headmasters demanded that night watchmen and computer assistants be appointed in all government schools.

Association State president G Omkar Yadav and general secretary V Srinivasa Rao also urged the government to double the school management funds from the next academic year. Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu promised to extend cooperation to the Headmasters’ Association to get their issues resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Headmasters Association Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp