Headmasters to join AP JAC Amaravati stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Headmasters Association has adopted a unanimous resolution to participate in the agitation taken up by employees under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati to press for their genuine demands.

The State Council meeting of the Headmasters’ Association was held on Friday. It was attended by presidents and secretaries of the 13 combined districts of the State and discussed the issues being faced by headmasters.

Stating that the burden of apps was becoming more day-by-day, the association demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government reduce it immediately.

Besides urging the government to relieve from the Nadu - Nedu responsibilities and limit them only to supervision, the headmasters demanded that night watchmen and computer assistants be appointed in all government schools.

Association State president G Omkar Yadav and general secretary V Srinivasa Rao also urged the government to double the school management funds from the next academic year. Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu promised to extend cooperation to the Headmasters’ Association to get their issues resolved.

