ITMS will ease traffic congestion in NTR: Top cop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the city's modified Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) traffic signal junctions on Saturday.

Addressing the media, CP Rana said that the new integrated traffic signal points would ease the traffic congestion in the city by allowing vehicles based on the density of traffic.

He inspected new traffic signal points set up near PCR junction, Swarna palace point, Apsara junction, Vijaya Talkies junction, Chuttugunta point and other places. He gave instructions to officials over minor changes.

“These integrated traffic signals work in 2 ways - assuring fewer traffic congestions on the ground and enforcement of violation from the command control centre. A team of police monitoring the activities will impose challans,” Rana said.

