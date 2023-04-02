Home Cities Vijayawada

ITMS will ease traffic congestion in NTR: Top cop

Addressing to the media, CP Rana said that the new integrated traffic signal points will ease the traffic congestions in the city by allowing the vehicles based on the density of traffic.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the city's modified Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) traffic signal junctions on Saturday.

Addressing the media, CP Rana said that the new integrated traffic signal points would ease the traffic congestion in the city by allowing vehicles based on the density of traffic.

He inspected new traffic signal points set up near PCR junction, Swarna palace point, Apsara junction, Vijaya Talkies junction, Chuttugunta point and other places. He gave instructions to officials over minor changes.

“These integrated traffic signals work in 2 ways - assuring fewer traffic congestions on the ground and enforcement of violation from the command control centre. A team of police monitoring the activities will impose challans,” Rana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanthi Rana Tata Traffic Management System
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp