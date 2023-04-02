Kin of students studying at Vignan varsity honoured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An honour programme was organised on Saturday for the parents of the students studying at Vignan University, who got jobs in leading multinational companies through campus selection this year.

A total of 1429 students have secured jobs at more than 100 companies through campus selections at the university this year. 85 per cent of students have scored at various reputed institutes. On this occasion, the parents of every student who got a job were honoured.

Emmanuel Gosula, Senior Resource Development Manager, EPAM Systems, Hyderabad, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said that if we work hard, no one should run after money; the money will come with us.

He also said every student should update his skills and learn new things. Talent Acquisition Manager of Hitachi Vantara, Hyderabad Prashanth Nidamarthi and others also spoke on the occasion.

