Feel good and healthy vibes at JITO Ahimsa Run for peace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is known for giving talented runners and sprinters and many medalists at the National Championships, said Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha. She participated as the chief guest for the Vijayawada Run flag offs JITO Ahimsa Run for the cause of Peace and Nonviolence organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here on Sunday, which got a huge response from athletes, sports lovers, walkers and others.

City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, former minister, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata were present on the inaugural session of the event at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

JITO Ahimsa Run was conducted on the same day in 65 cities across the country and 22 other countries. To encourage the participants, the organisers arranged a special cultural programme on the dais. Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said, “It was great to see people of all age groups participate in the JITO Ahimsa run. I visited Vijayawada after a long period. The habit of running and walking is good for health,” she said. JITO organisers conducted 3km, 5km and 10km runs for both men and women in three categories-- age of 12-35, 36-50 and above 51.

For the 10km run, participants started from the stadium, took a U-turn from Benz Circle and went to Vinayaka Temple via MG Road and Police Control Room Flyover and returned to the stadium. Similarly, the 5km run participants, the runway included Benz Circle U-turn to Kalyan Jeweller, MG Road and ended at the stadium. Whereas, the runway for 3km run included reaching till Benz Circle U-turn and back to the stadium.

Rs 2 lakh prize money presented to winners

The JITO organisers presented Rs 2 lakh worth of cash prizes to the first three winners in each age category. They also presented a kit bag along with a T-shirt, a Bib for calculating time and consolation medal to every participant.

