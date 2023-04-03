MDMA drug packet seized, youth arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youth was arrested and a package containing 50 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstacy, molly or mandy (crystal form) was seized from his possession on Saturday in a joint operation carried out by Vijayawada city police along with commissioner’s task force and counter-intelligence wing.

This is the second such incident reported in Vijayawada, where the task force police arrested a youngster and seized around 48 grams of MDMA on March 24. The details of the accused were not disclosed by the police and a detailed investigation is on to ascertain the whereabouts of the drug and its supplier.

MDMA is an illicit drug which can give a euphoric rush, but which has dangerous side effects. The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, empathy and pleasure. According to sources, the accused was a resident of Patamata, caught red-handedly while taking a parcel from an APSRTC bus driver YV Rao at PNBS.

Upon investigation, police came to know that an unidentified person gave a bag claiming to have clothes (in which the parcel contained the MDMA drug) and told him that the bag would be collected by his friend in Vijayawada city. The person allegedly gave `200 to the driver to hand over the bag to the receiver.

In return, he took the driver’s contact number and shared the same to the receiver in Vijayawada to track the bus and collect the parcel. When the bus reached Vijayawada, the receiver contacted the driver for the bag. When the driver told him to collect the bag from PNBS, he came to the bus station and contacted driver YV Rao and collected the bag.

“While returning from the bus station, a police team intercepted him and inspected the bag, where they found a packet of MDMA drug. He was taken into custody,” said the sources. It is also observed that the bus driver was not aware that the bag contained MDMA in it. “A detailed probe is on to find out the details of suppliers and consumers in the city,” said the sources. When TNIE contacted, city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials were unavailable for comment.

