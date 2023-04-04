Home Cities Vijayawada

Police prevent BJP leader Somu Veerraju from visiting sand reaches

BJP leader said Peddakurapadu MLA Namburi Shankar Rao is behind the illegal sand reaches and he was going there to observe them.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A tense situation prevailed at Vykuntapuram in Palnadu district when police stopped BJP State chief Somu Veerraju from going to Peddakurapadu in the district, where illegal sand mining was happening. Following heated arguments, there was some jostling between BJP activists and police. In the protest, Somu Veerraju and others staged a sit-in. In view of the recent altercation between BJP and YSRCP, police said as a precautionary measure they are not allowing BJP leaders.

Taking serious exception to the police obstructing them from going to sand reaches in Peddakurapadu constituency, which are being run illegally, Somu Veeraju said that police are acting on the directions of YSRC instead of following law and rules. 

Miffed over police action, BJP State chief visited Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati, located 10 km from Vykuntapuram and from there showed mediapersons the sand reaches, which he said are being operated in violation of NGT orders. 

He said Sand policy of the State is full of corruption and instead of taking action against the violators, police and government are trying to save them. He demanded the government to immediately scrap the sand policy and bring back free sand policy. “Machinery should not be used as per the NGT orders,” he said.

