Will continue stir until demands met: JAC Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the AP Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati will not renege on their ongoing agitation until the government resolves the financial and non-financial demands of the employees, committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary P Damodar charged the State government of not maintaining clarity on payment of dues, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), regularisation of contract employees, enhancement of wages for outsourcing staff and effective implementation of employees health scheme.

The duo visited government offices in Guntur on Monday to garner support for their agitation.

They said they will announce the schedule for their future agitation after discussing in the State executive committee meeting to be held in Vijayawada on April 5. They added that the government should take responsibility for any sort of inconvenience caused to the people due to employees’ agitation.

Association that were a part of the AP JAC, presidents and general secretaries of all government department associations, State executive committee members and presidents and general secretaries of all 26 districts will attend the meeting scheduled to be held at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada. Representatives of AP CPS Employees’ Association, Contract and Outsourcing Employees’ JAC, Headmasters’ Association, Language Pandits and Municipal Employees’ Association will also take part.

