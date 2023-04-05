Vignan varsity inks MoU with IISc, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Group of the Lavu Educational Society, Guntur, has entered into a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to promote Science and Mathematics Education in Vignan Schools.

Nandigam Srikanth, CEO of Vignan Group, Vizag, received the agreement documents from IISC Bangalore Registrar Sridhar Warrier. The objective of the MoU is to promote Science and Mathematics Education for Teachers of Vignan Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the spirit of the MoU, IISc Bengaluru, through their senior professors, will undertake the training of Mathematics and Science teachers of Vignan secondary and senior secondary schools through a 10-day continuous residential training program at their satellite campus at Challakere, in Chitradurga District of Karnataka, during May and June 2023.

