SRM faculty interacts with Bharat Ratna scientist Prof

Published: 06th April 2023 11:51 AM

SRM University-AP pro-vice-chancellor Prof. D Narayana Rao and faculty interacted with Prof. CNR Rao, a world-renowned scientist and recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP pro-vice-chancellor Prof. D Narayana Rao and faculty interacted with Prof. CNR Rao, a world-renowned scientist and recipient of the Bharat Ratna, at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The meeting facilitated an extensive discussion on their ongoing and future research projects. Prof. CNR Rao appreciated SRM’s progress in the research works over the past five years and provided suggestions to effectively align the university’s research activities with the emerging national missions that contribute to the country’s development.

Prof. CNR Rao also recommended more laboratories, funds and resources to research scholars and fellows for conducting ground-breaking research in their respective domains.Prof. D Narayana Rao felicitated Prof. CNR Rao and presented a memento to him as a token of gratitude. Prof. GS Vinod Kumar, Dr Anil Kumar Suresh and Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram of SRM University-AP participated in the meeting.

