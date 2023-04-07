SCR Vijaywada division records highest gross revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Vijaywada Division Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan said the division recorded the highest gross revenue of Rs 5306.58 crore in 2022-23 and highest passenger revenue of Rs 1,246. 82 in FY 2022-23. He congratulated the railway staff and officers for clocking in the highest revenue in the history of the division. The DRM discussed about major infrastructure projects and redevelopment of Stations to be undertaken in this financial year. He answered all queries to the media persons on Thursday.

