Devotees take out holy processions, offer prayers to mark Good Friday

Drinking water facility, butter milk and snacks have been arranged for them during the procession.

Devotees take part in the ‘The Way of the Cross’ taken out on the occasion of Good Friday at Gunadala Mother Mary shrine in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the city to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ which is known as the Holy Friday. The day was observed through fasting and mourning by the Christian communities.

Many churches in the city hold special services, such as the Stations of the Cross, which reflect on Jesus’ journey to the crucifixion. It is a time for reflection on Jesus’ sacrifice for humanity and the significance of his death and resurrection.  

The members of RCM church in Vijayawada took out a procession depicting the skit of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the ‘Way of the Cross’. The procession was launched by Bishop TJ Raja Rao and Monsignor M Prasad. A wooden cross placed in a specially decorated vehicle was also a part of the procession depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ that began from St Paul’s Cathedral, Patamata and covered all the nearby places and ended at Nirmala convent.

Monsignor M Prasad said that the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was observed on Good Friday globally and the resurrection of Christ on the third day was celebrated as Easter. For the past 40 days, Christians have observed Lent days that will end on Easter, he added.

The Good Friday special service began at 11 am and lasted till 3.30 p.m. All churches had made arrangements for the devotees in the wake of the hot summer by pitching tents and arranging chairs for the devotees. Drinking water facility, buttermilk and snacks have been arranged for them during the procession.

