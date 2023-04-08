Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway station gets new food plaza

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division Shivendra Mohan inaugurated IRCTC Food Plaza – Major Food Unit at Platform No.1 of Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday. Senior DCM V Rambabu accompanied the DRM on the occasion. 

The Food Plaza was awarded by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to an Erode-based firm for a period of nine years.  Shivendra Mohan congratulated the IRCTC staff for awarding the contract and providing an enhanced travel experience and exquisite feel to passengers.

He said Swanky Food Plaza is another value addition to the brand Vijayawada and shall offer 24/7 food services along with takeaway facilities for the boarding passengers. 

“IRCTC with the aim to give the passengers a wide variety of regional and transnational delicacies for the arriving guests, has brought in non-vegetarian, vegetarian, refreshments, and juice stalls together in one setup at the new Food Plaza”, he added. 

V Rambabu said that IRCTC had called for bids for the 383 sq metres space earmarked on Platform No.1 of Vijayawada Railway Station and awarded the contract with a License Fee of Rs 3.2 crore per year. 
 He said that revenue generated will be shared between IRCTC and Railways on a 60:40 basis.

