One more held in MDMA drug case in Vijayawada

Published: 09th April 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada city police, who are investigating the MDMA smuggling case reportedly arrested the accused as well as supplier of the narcotic substance and brought him to Vijayawada under prisoner transit (PT) warrant and produced him in the court on Saturday. 

It may be recalled that Patamata police arrested three persons on April 3 and registered a case against them under relevant sections of NDPS Act as they were caught smuggling MDMA through an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus from a Bengaluru-based supplier. 

The police seized 47 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of ganja and `22,900 cash from their possession. The accused Nunna Suhas, A Sai Vara Prasad and Raja Harshavardhan reportedly confessed that they procured MDMA from one Sashi of Bengaluru and selling them to others at higher prices. Based on the information obtained from them, a team of Patamata police went to Bengaluru and arrested Sashi and were looking for another suspect Seshu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Sashi has been running the businesses for the past two years and has cases registered against him in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. “The MDMA drug racket has links to Delhi and investigation is on,” said a senior official. 
 

