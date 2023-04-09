Home Cities Vijayawada

Prime accused held in Sankalp multi-crore scam in Vijayawada

Back in November, Vijayawada city police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada crime police on Saturday arrested the director of Sankalpa Siddhi Ecart India Pvt. Ltd which duped many customers on the pretext of a money circulation scheme and incentives. 

A team of CCS police from Vijayawada conducted an operation in Karnataka and reportedly took the director of the company Gutta Kiran to their custody at Hosadurga. “He was found taking shelter at his relatives house and caught him on Saturday,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Back in November, Vijayawada city police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections. The accused had launched Sankalp Mart in October 2021 in Penamaluru and then expanded their business through an online sales website Sankalp Siddhi Ecart India Pvt. Ltd and have collected around Rs 150 crore. 

