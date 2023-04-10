Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old ends life over domestic row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youngster allegedly dies by suicide due to domestic disputes and upset over not finding a job at his residence in Gandepalli village under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Sunday.

According to Kanchikacherla police, the deceased was identified as Bokka Samshoshan and used to work as contract labour in the industries in Kanchikacherla town.

The family members told police that he was upset about not having a proper job and depressed over domestic disputes.

“Unable to bear the pressure, he might have committed suicide. He was survived with two children and his wife,” said the police. A case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youngster allegedly dies by suicide due to domestic disputes and upset over not finding a job at his residence in Gandepalli village under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Sunday. According to Kanchikacherla police, the deceased was identified as Bokka Samshoshan and used to work as contract labour in the industries in Kanchikacherla town. The family members told police that he was upset about not having a proper job and depressed over domestic disputes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Unable to bear the pressure, he might have committed suicide. He was survived with two children and his wife,” said the police. A case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.