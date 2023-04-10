Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old ends life over domestic row

According to Kanchikacherla police, the deceased was identified as Bokka Samshoshan and used to work as contract labour in the industries in Kanchikacherla town.

Published: 10th April 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youngster allegedly dies by suicide due to domestic disputes and upset over not finding a job at his residence in Gandepalli village under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Sunday.

According to Kanchikacherla police, the deceased was identified as Bokka Samshoshan and used to work as contract labour in the industries in Kanchikacherla town.

The family members told police that he was upset about not having a proper job and depressed over domestic disputes.

“Unable to bear the pressure, he might have committed suicide. He was survived with two children and his wife,” said the police. A case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanchikacherla Gandepalli suicide depressed
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp