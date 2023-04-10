Home Cities Vijayawada

Youngster held for posing as doctor in 3 hospitals in Vijayawada

He took a room in a lodge at Krishna Lanka and visited a nearby hospital and collected Rs 7,500 from a patient claiming himself as a doctor.

Police with the accused. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police on Sunday arrested a fraudster who claimed himself as a doctor and collected money from patients in the name of treatment at three various hospitals in Vijayawada. The South zone ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran presented the accused Dharmavarapu Jairam (24) before the media on Sunday and explained that he committed the offences to meet his vices.

The ACP Ravi Kiran said the accused Jairam is a native of Vizianagaram district and discontinued his education after intermediate. Later, he worked in a hospital as an assistant at Visakhapatnam and reportedly came to Vijayawada on April 4. He took a room in a lodge at Krishna Lanka and visited a nearby hospital and collected Rs 7,500 from a patient claiming himself as a doctor.

“Modus operandi of Jairam is to conduct a recce in the hospital and introduce himself as a doctor working in the hospital. In the guise of treatment, the accused Dharmavarapu Jairam, used to request patients to transfer money through UPI and flee the spot without the notice of hospital management. He collected money from three patients in Andhra Hospital, Vijaya Hospital and another hospital in two days. When he tried to commit the same offense in American Hospital, the hospital security noticed him and tried to catch him, but in vain. Based on complaints lodged against him, a case has been registered and arrested him using CCTV clippings and mobile phone location,” said ACP Ravi Kiran.

The ACP Kiran further appreciated Suryaraopet inspector BH Venkateswarlu, sub-inspectors K Prameela, V Rambha and K Phanindra for the quick action and for nabbing the accused in less than 24 hours after they received a complaint. Further investigation is on and the accused will be produced in court on Monday.

