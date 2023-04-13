Home Cities Vijayawada

Complaint lodged against dog for removing AP CM's sticker pasted on wall

The complaint was lodged by a few women from Vijayawada at the Nunna Police Station in Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate after a video went viral on social media. 

Published: 13th April 2023 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:36 PM

A stray dog removing the sticker of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stuck on a wall. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bizarre incident, a complaint has been lodged against a stray dog for removing the sticker of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pasted on a wall as part of the ruling YSRC campaign Jagananna Maa Bhavisyathu. 

The complaint was lodged by a few women from Vijayawada at the Nunna Police Station in Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate after a video went viral on social media in which a dog was seen removing the sticker from the wall.  

Though the exact location of the video was not known, a dog was seen removing the sticker pasted on the wall after a little struggle. ``Jagan Mohan Reddy is a leader who got the people's mandate and the act of the dog hurt our sentiments. The police should not just take action against the dog but also on its owner,'' the women said in their complaint. 

