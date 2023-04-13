Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation draws up action plan for drinking water

The civic body drafts plan at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply during summer 

Published: 13th April 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has drafted a comprehensive action plan at an estimated cost of Rs 1.81 crore to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply during the ensuing summer months. The civic body officials have decided to carry out 30 repair works in all three limits and ensure drinking water supply in the tail-end localities of the city.

Addressing media on the summer action plan here on Wednesday, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said, “Of the 30 works, eight will be taken up in Circle-1 limits at a cost of Rs 49.90 lakh,  14 works in Circle-2 limits with Rs 64.39 lakh and 8 works in the limits of  Circle-3 with Rs 67.20 lakh. Adding to this, Rs 2.45 crore was proposed for desilting the  drains in all three circle limits for the free-flow of sewage.”

She said that VMC would be purchasing pipeline material, pump sets, and motors, and dig new borewells to address the srinking water problems in the city. “In addition to this, five water tankers will be roped in to avoid inconvenience to the residents living in areas deprived of proper water facilities,” she added.  

Speaking on the occasion, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the officials have identified 23 areas grappling with water crisis in the city. “We are taking measures to repair 254 borewells. As many as 18 new hand pumps will be installed. In addition to these, 35 chalivendrams have been proposed so far.”

Meanwhile,  the Mayor revealed the civic body’s revenue collection increased by 41.93% in 2022-23 fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal. “During the 2022-23 financial year, Rs 231.90 crore of revenue was collected from property tax, vacant land tax, water and sewerage charges against the total demand of Rs 488.57 crore.  However, Rs 163.38 crore revenue income was collected against the total demand of Rs 439.09 crore in 2021-22 fiscal year,” she elaborated.

Commissioner Swapnil said that vacant land tax collection increased by 100% in comparison to the previous year. “The property tax collection was increased by 29.38 %, vacant land tax by 117.16 %, water charges by 27.84 %, and sewerage charges by 93.32%,” he said.

