Ministers inspect Dr BR Ambedkar statue works in Vijayawada

Published: 15th April 2023 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam being constructed on the premises of Swaraj Mydan in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare and also construction committee chairman of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 125-feet statue Meruga Nagarjuna, Minister for Municipal Administration Dr A Suresh, MP Nandigam Suresh, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and MLC M Arunkumar visited the Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam being constructed on the premises of Swaraj Mydan in Vijayawada on Friday. On the occasion, they inspected the progress of the construction works. 

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that they aimed to get the attention of the world towards Ambedkar Smruthi Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. He lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a 125-feet statue in the city. 

He also assured that they would complete the construction works within two or three months and make it ready for the inauguration. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh said that the pedestal, basement and flooring works of the statue had been completed and the bills for the construction were being cleared in time. 

Social Welfare Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others were present. 

