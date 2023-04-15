Naidu has no moral right to speak against CM Jagan, says Malladi Vishnu  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan said the former chief minister’s roadshow in NTR and Krishna district was an utter flop as he could not manage to attract any crowd.

The vice-chairman of planning board was speaking while participating in the YSRC’s public outreach programme ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ at Vambay Colony. Local corporator Samman Ramadevi Venkata Rao also accompanied him.

Vishnu claimed everyone in the State was happy with the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, except Naidu and Lokesh.

Condemning Naidu’s comments against Jagan, the legislator said the Telugu Desam Party supremo has no moral right to speak against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, he remarked that Naidu had become over-confident after the yellow party won a few MLC seats. Accusing Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting the erstwhile Krishna district, Vishnu Vardhan said he focused only on Amaravati and hence did not get any response from the people of NTR and Krishna districts for his roadshow.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan also alleged that the Pattiseema project was the best example of Chandrababu Naidu’s corruption. He opined that the people of Andhra Pradesh are ready to elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM again in 2024.

