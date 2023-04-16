Traffic diversions imposed on April 17 for CM Jagan’s visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said that CM Jagan will take part in Iftar to be hosted at Vidyadharapuram stadium grounds near RTC bus depot on April 17 and stated that arrangements are being made for the event.

He said traffic diversions were in place on April 17 in the wake of CM's visit from evening 4 pm to 7 pm. He said no vehicles will be allowed from Sitara centre junction to Jojinagar Junction as well as vehicles from Gollapudi Y Junction will be diverted through Atkinson School and Kabela.

Similarly, vehicles moving towards Gollapudi Y Junction will be diverted at Sitara junction through Kabela and Kummaripalem Junction. Guests with invitation passes will be allowed inside the ground.

