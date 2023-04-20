Over 1,700 unemployed youth trained at skill hubs bag jobs

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,279 people took training and 1,747 have secured jobs so far through the 66 skill hubs established under phase-one across the State. Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation had set up the hubs at government polytechnics and other government degree, junior and ITI colleges in the State in September 2022 to train unemployed youth to secure jobs in various sectors. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had inaugurated the first Skill Hub in Dhone and on the same day operations commenced at the Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada.

Under phase-one, 66 skill hubs were established and 111 in phase-two against the proposed 192 across the State. Through the skill hubs, youngsters were trained to secure jobs in the IT sector among others. Courses like four-wheeler service technicians, junior software developers, assistant electricians, assistant beauty therapists, account executives, domestic data entry operators and retail sales associates have been completed at all 66 hubs under phase-one. The evaluation process, certification and placement are underway.

Commissioner of technical education, C Nagarani said, “A total of 17 hubs were established in the first phase and 16 hubs in the second phase in the premises of polytechnic colleges. The second course in all 17 skill hubs has begun and classwork is going on. Under phase-two, 16 skill hubs are starting the first course. Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 targets have been released for 30 skill hubs established in polytechnic colleges with a target of 4,440 candidates.’’

Principals of government colleges are coordinating with district skill development officers (DSDOs) and coordinators for candidate mobilisation to increase the number of batches and student enrolment in the Skill India Portal (SIP) portal as per the given PMKVY 4.0 targets. District Skill Development Officer of NTR district P Naresh Kumar said, “26 candidates were placed as junior software developers in companies such as Wipro and others. 6 more hubs were established in the second phase.”

