With rise in mercury, power demand reaches record high of 245 MU in April 

VIJAYAWADA: The power demand had increased manifold and reached a record high in the range of 240 to 245 Million Units (MU) in April 2023 with increase of temperatures up to 40 to 45 degree in the State, as per the data of the State Load Dispatch Center of APTRANSCO.

The average power consumption in the month of April 2023 has increased by 5 to 6 percent for the corresponding demand in April 2022. It is expected that demand may reach 250 MU per day in the coming days.

Disclosing more details during a review meet, KVN Chakradhar Babu, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited said, “We are fully geared up to explore all possible ways to enhance power generation capacities to meet the expected higher daily grid demand.

Explaining about the project highlights of AP Power Development Corporation Limited (APPDCL) Sri Damodara Sanjeeviah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS)-Stage-II-1X800 MW, Chakradhar Babu said the Supercritical Unit-3 of 800MW capacity taken up as stage-II of SDSTPS is in operation since March 10, 2023 and is contributing to the daily consumption with around 16 MU of energy. It became in-handy to meet the rising demand of AP Grid.

“This unit generated its highest generation of 17.304 MU with a maximum load of 793 MW on April 15.”

“Being a super critical unit, it is advanced with higher efficiency/plant load factor with drastic reduction of CO2 emissions,” he added

