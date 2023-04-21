Home Cities Vijayawada

Row over love marriage leads to murder of man

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.

Published: 21st April 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was stabbed to death during an altercation over the love marriage of a Vijayawada-based groom with an Ongole-based bride. The incident occurred at Khuddus Nagar under Satyanrayanapuram police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Srinivas, the bride’s relative, and the accused has been identified as the groom’s brother Jagadish.

According to Satyanarayanapuram police inspector M Venkata Narayana, the woman’s relatives went to the house of Naveen, the groom, in Vijayawada after she left her home in Ongole without informing her parents. Heated arguments broke out between the two parties when the accused Jagadish lost his cool and stabbed Srinivas in the chest with a knife.

“The deceased Srinivas died while being shifted to the hospital. The woman and the man were in a relationship for the past five years,” the inspector said. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on.

TAGS
stabbed to death love marriage murder
