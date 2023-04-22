Heatwave continues to hit AP, light showers likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The heatwave condition continue to lash 10 mandals in the State on Friday, and the IMD predicted that this situation will continue in Narsipatnam and Natavaram of Anakapalle mandal as well as Kotananduru mandal on Saturday.However, due to low pressure condition, stretching from Vidarbha through Telangana to South Tamil Nadu, might slightly reduce intensity of sunshine in the State.

“There is a possibility of light showers at some places on Saturday and a possibility of moderate to heavy rains here and there on Sunday in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Light showers are likely at some places in the rest of the districts,” Managing Director of Disaster Management BR Ambedkar said. Cautioning farmers, cattle rearers and shepherds to be careful as the rains might be accompanied by thunders, he asked them not to stay under trees.

VIJAYAWADA: The heatwave condition continue to lash 10 mandals in the State on Friday, and the IMD predicted that this situation will continue in Narsipatnam and Natavaram of Anakapalle mandal as well as Kotananduru mandal on Saturday.However, due to low pressure condition, stretching from Vidarbha through Telangana to South Tamil Nadu, might slightly reduce intensity of sunshine in the State. “There is a possibility of light showers at some places on Saturday and a possibility of moderate to heavy rains here and there on Sunday in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Light showers are likely at some places in the rest of the districts,” Managing Director of Disaster Management BR Ambedkar said. Cautioning farmers, cattle rearers and shepherds to be careful as the rains might be accompanied by thunders, he asked them not to stay under trees.