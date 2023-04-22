Home Cities Vijayawada

Heatwave continues to hit AP, light showers likely

Due to low pressure condition, stretching from Vidarbha through Telangana to South Tamil Nadu, might slightly reduce intensity of sunshine in the State.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The heatwave condition continue to lash 10 mandals in the State on Friday, and the IMD predicted that this situation will continue in Narsipatnam and Natavaram of Anakapalle mandal as well as Kotananduru mandal on Saturday.However, due to low pressure condition, stretching from Vidarbha through Telangana to South Tamil Nadu, might slightly reduce intensity of sunshine in the State.

“There is a possibility of light showers at some places on Saturday and a possibility of moderate to heavy rains here and there on Sunday in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Light showers are likely at some places in the rest of the districts,” Managing Director of Disaster Management BR Ambedkar said. Cautioning farmers, cattle rearers and shepherds to be careful as the rains might be accompanied by thunders, he asked them not to stay under trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp