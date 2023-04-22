Traders found using chemicals for ripening fruits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials carried out surprise inspections at Nunna mango market to check the usage of harmful chemicals in ripening the mangoes artificially on Friday.

The FSSAI officials along with Horticulture and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Food Safety department officials conducted raids on the mango as well as other fruit wholesale traders at Nunna mango market and other places in the NTR district.

During the raids, the officials and others reportedly observed that some traders were using chemicals to ripen the mangoes, which is a violation of the rules.“Traders were found using chemical carbide for ripening mangoes. The officers collected samples of mangoes and other fruits and said the samples would be sent to the laboratory for examination,” said FSSAI director N Purnachandra Rao.

