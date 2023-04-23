40-year-old dies in Vijayawada, family alleges negligence of doctors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a man died due to the negligence of doctors while performing surgery, the kin of the deceased person staged protest and lodged a complaint with Penamalur police station.

Based on the complaint from the deceased’s wife Mariyamma, Penamaluru police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to Penamaluru police, the deceased D Devadasu (40), native of Manukonda Vari Palem of Palnadu district was admitted to Amrita ENT Hospital in Poranki village under Penamaluru police station limits on Friday. While undergoing surgery to remove the infection in his throat, Devadas reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and was shifted immediately to Vijayawada GGH, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Devadasu’s family members staged a protest in front of the hospital against the hospital management. “Investigation is on to find the reason behind his death and the body has been sent to GGH for postmortem,” said the police.

