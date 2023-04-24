Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in three lightning strikes in Guntur, Krishna

Ryots in a fix as heaps of paddy gutted in several parts of the dists

Published: 24th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A paddy heap gutted due to lightning in Krishna district I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While light showers have brought respite to most of the areas of Andhra Pradesh, lightning has claimed the lives of as many as five people in some places of two different districts on Sunday. In a tragic incident, 90-year-old K Nancharamma died of a heart attack after hearing the sound of sudden thunder at Ramanagaram Club Road in Challapalli of Krishna district.

In another incident, 56-year-old Masthan, who ekes out a living by repairing bicycles, died due to lightning at Kamal Theatre in Challapalli. Later, 53-year-old Matti Venkata Ramaiah alias Chinna was killed in a lightning strike while he was working in a jowar field.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their lives due to lightning in Patha Mallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in the Guntur district. According to reports reaching here, the incident took place when the deceased Chatla Syambabu (50) and Korivi Krupanandam (55) were trying to cover dried mirchi in the field. The injured were rushed to a PHC in Prathipadu, but the doctors pronounced them brought dead. The bodies of the victim were shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur for postmortem.

Due to untimely rains and Lightning strikes, several paddy heaps caught on fire in Krishna and Guntur districts. Paddy heaps in Pittalanka village of Koduru mandal, Pedakallepalli village of Mopidevi mandal, Ramanagaram of Challapalli mandal and V Kotthapalem village of Kodur mandal, were burned to ground putting the situation of farmers in a fix.

Light to moderate rainfall likely today, predicts IMD

According to IMD, due to the low-pressure trough from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, moderate to heavy rains were recorded in some places in the State on Sunday. IMD also predicted scattered light to moderate rain on Monday.  

Moderate to heavy rains with scattered thundershowers were recorded in West Godavari, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts on Sunday. Meanwhile, Moderate to heavy rains with scattered thundershowers were recorded in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts,” said Managing Director of Disaster Management Dr BR Ambedkar.

He cautioned people to stay alert as rains might be accompanied by Lightning strikes on Monday.
He appealed to the farmers, agricultural labourers and shepherds not to take shelter under trees.

