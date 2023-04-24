Home Cities Vijayawada

Upset over son for not coming home, woman ends her life in Vijayawada

The daughter of the deceased further alleged that Adilakshmi underwent mental trauma due to which she took the extreme step by consuming rat poison.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 51-year-old woman died by suicide at Anjaneyapuram village under Thiruvuru police station limits. According to the deceased’s daughter, her mother took the fatal step as her son was not visiting her despite repeated requests. The deceased was rushed to Vijayawada GGH where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

According to Thiruvuru police, the deceased Allari Adilakshmi (51), was a resident of Anjaneyapuram and her husband died three years ago due to age-related ailments. She used to reside with her son Gopikrishna and daughter-in-law in Anjaneyapuram. Gopikrishna left the house three months ago due to family disputes and started residing in his in-law's house in Vijayawada.

The daughter of the deceased further alleged that Adilakshmi underwent mental trauma due to which she took the extreme step of consuming rat poison. Based on a complaint, Tiruvuru police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

