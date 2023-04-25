Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man held for sexually assaulting, torturing girlfriend

Police said that the accused Anudeep was in a relationship with the victim girl, who is pursuing engineering course in Kakinada, for the past five years. 

Published: 25th April 2023 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Eluru police arrested the accused Anudeep, who sexually assaulted and allegedly poured hot oil by locking an engineering student in his home, and produced him in the court on Monday. 

According to Eluru district superintendent of police (SP) D Mary Prasanthi, the accused, Sadarla Anudeep is a resident of Duggirala village of Pedavegi Mandal and the incident happened on April 12. 

Fearing that the victim’s parents would oppose their union, the duo allegedly decided to get married secretly, added SP D Mary Prasanthi.

“When their plan to get married at Mother Mary Shrine in Velankanni in the first week of April was postponed, Anudeep reportedly took the girl to his house instead of dropping her at Kakinada and tried to assault her sexually, and she resisted. In a fit of rage, he manhandled and poured hot oil on her. After 10 days, she escaped from his house and lodged a complaint with the police,” the SP Mary Prasanthi explained. 

She further said a case has been registered against him under sections 376(2)(N), 326A, 344 and 506 of IPC and arrested him on Monday morning and produced in the court, which remanded him two weeks of judicial custody. Health condition of the victim girl was reported to be safe and is recovering. 

