AP JAC to organise round table meeting on April 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the AP JAC Amaravati met Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday and informed him that the group has decided to organise a round table meeting on April 28 to discuss and decide their future course of agitation.

Stating that the delay on part of the government in resolving employees’ issues has forced them to continue the stir, the JAC leaders said the government should take responsibility for any sort of inconvenience caused to the people because of the agitation.

Speaking after the meeting, AP JAC Amaravati State President Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar said leaders of various employees associations and trade unions will participate in the round table and that details of the future course of the agitation would be announced soon.

They added AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati will jointly fight on the employees’ issues. Explaining that they have informed the Chief Secretary about the ongoing protests for the past 47 days seeking solutions to the employees’ issues.

