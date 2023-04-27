Home Cities Vijayawada

Live music, food & fun: Riverfront fest to enthral people from April 29 IN Vijayawada

The theme brings together food vendors from all over the region, showcasing their specialities and offering a diverse range of state cuisines.

Food Festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In first-of-its-kind, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is going to offer different flavours of India through Riverfront Food Festival at Punnami Ghat soon. Releasing the poster here on Wednesday, city mayor Rayani Bhagyalakshmi said,” The Riverfront Food Festival will be organised from April 29 to May 7 with a theme of Flavours of India at the river bay.”    

According to the mayor, the food fest will be a celebration of the best culinary delights from the region and beyond. “This kind of fun and food festival on the banks of the Krishna River will provide a stunning view for visitors to enjoy a wide variety of delicious foods and drinks,” she said.

The theme brings together food vendors from all over the region, showcasing their specialities and offering a diverse range of state cuisines. From traditional local dishes to contemporary cuisines, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the delicious food, the visitors can enjoy live music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. Children can participate in on-spot games, and other fun activities, while adults can relax and soak up the vibrant atmosphere. The mayor said, “The VMC is committed to making RiverFront Food Festival a huge success. With its stunning location, delicious food, and exciting activities, it promises to make a memorable experience for all,” she said. There will be a comedy show by the team of Jabardasth TV, she added.

