Man held for allegedly molesting woman at Vijayawada GGH

Published: 30th April 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police registered a case and arrested one Chandrasekhar for allegedly molesting a woman who was admitted in Vijayawada GGH.

The incident happened on Friday night and came to light on Saturday when Machavaram police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Machavaram police, the victim woman hailing from Machilipatnam was admitted to Vijayawada GGH on Friday morning after being referred by Machilipatnam GGH. After her admission, hospital staff allotted a bed in the general ward where the accused Chandrasekhar allegedly barged in and tried to assault her sexually while she was sleeping.

However, she resisted him and called her family members for help. Alerted family members and hospital staff caught him and handed him over to the police.

“The accused Chandrasekhar is a resident of Guntur city and visited the Vijayawada GGH on Friday. He entered into the general women’s ward and tried to molest the woman. We are verifying the CCTV camera footage and investigation is on,” said the Machavaram police.

