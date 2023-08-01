Two minor girls, aspiring to become actors, go missing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kaikaluru police swung into action after two girls went missing from the town, on Saturday evening. According to Kaikaluru police inspector A Raghu, following a complaint lodged by the girls’ parents, a missing case was registered and special teams were formed to trace them.

According to more details disclosed by the police, the two girls were students of class VIII and aspired to become actors.

When they received good responses for their short videos on Instagram and Facebook, they expressed their interest in pursuing acting careers, for which their parents objected to their proposal. In the complaint, the parents stated that they might have left for Hyderabad looking for opportunities in the acting industry, as they were fond of TV shows.“A team was sent to trace and bring them back safely,” Inspector Raghu said.

