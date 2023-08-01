Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops bust common link in kidney racket cases

Police suspect the accused duo might have performed more kidney transplants and special teams have been formed to probe the matter.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney transplant racket

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two recent incidents, where mediators indulged in kidney transplantation using fake certificates for obtaining Family Members Certificate (FMCs) and No Objection Certificates (NOCs), have created a flutter in the city. However, the alerted revenue officials and police concerned busted their illegal operation before the organ transplantation and reportedly arrested four persons in connection with the two incidents.

As part of the investigation, the police reportedly sent teams to various hospitals in the city and its surroundings to collect the details of kidney and other organ transplantation surgeries performed in the last six months to verify the details and irregularities, if any.

On July 26, Bhavanipuram police received a complaint from West zone tahsildar K Lakshmi alleging that a woman approached her and applied for FMC by submitting fake certificates of a person who claimed to be her brother.

“The details furnished by her proved to be fake and approached the police who arrested the woman and her associates. A probe into the incident revealed that the woman was in serious need of money and was approached by a woman who acted as a mediator. The woman identified as Lakshmi alias Bangari is a resident of Bhavanipuram and earlier worked in a city-based private hospital while the details of her partner Karthik are yet to be ascertained. Having previous experience in the field of medicine, she promised the kidney donor of giving Rs 5 lakh for kidney transplantation. When Tahsildar noticed irregularities, the duo went on large,” said police.

Surprisingly, another such case was reported at Bhavanipuram police station where the police identified the accused behind the illegal practices as Karthik and Lakshmi.

“In both cases, both Karthik and Lakshmi were identified as the mastermind behind it. Suspecting that the two accused might have performed kidney transplantation to innocent people luring them with money ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, special teams were formed. We are verifying all the information pertaining to the surgeries to identify the role of the duo,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. Another team is investigating the network of Karthik and Lakshmi to bust their operations further, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidney transplant Family Members Certificate No Objection Certificates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp