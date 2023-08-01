Home Cities Vijayawada

Enumerate crop damage in Krishna district, says Collector

The Collector said that the farmers have suffered a lot due to the recent rains that have been reported in the district and there is a great need for financial assistance from the government.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers transport paddy saplings into the farm for plantation at the outskirts of Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district collector P Raja Babu directed the agricultural officials to immediately start the enumeration of the crops damaged by the recent rains in the district. District Collector P Raja Babu along with Joint Collector Aparajita Singh and DRO M Venkateswarlu held a teleconference with the district officials, and field officials and reviewed the crop loss enumeration, One-time Settlement (OTS), Jagananna Suraksha, Jaganannaku Chebudam and other issues on Monday.

On this occasion, the Collector said that the farmers have suffered a lot due to the recent rains that have been reported in the district and there is a great need for financial assistance from the government. He instructed the officials to monitor the extent of the removal of silt, and other obstructions in the crop canals and sewers every day.

It is suggested that all the work should be completed by August 15 and highlighted that the registration of one-time settlement documents is pending and all of them should be completed immediately. Stating that 730 applications have been received under the Kalyanamastu and Shadi Tofa schemes and they are pending in the MPDO login, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries on August 8. Municipal Commissioners, tahsildars, MPDOs and other officials participated in this teleconference.

