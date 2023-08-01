Home Cities Vijayawada

Police empathise with dog’s cry for help, rescue her pups

A cop bringing out one of the pups from the abandoned house. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Netizens were in awe with the heart-warming gesture of police personnel as they responded to a street dog’s mute cries for help and rescued two of her puppies from an abandoned house amid floods.

The incident occurred at Nandigama mandal on July 28 while NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, district commissioner (DCP) Ajitha Vejendla and other officials were inspecting flood relief operations being carried out at Ithavaram village.

However, a video posted by the State police on social media platforms went viral on Sunday.  DCP Ajitha and other constables observed that a dog was following the vehicle on which they were travelling. They noticed that the dog was running back and forth between the house and the police officers.  

“We were engaged in managing traffic on the flooded Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway (NH-65) on Friday when the DCP noticed that a dog was strangely lingering around us,” Nandigama ACP Janardhan Naidu recalled.The cops then followed the canine which took them to the isolated house.

“As the dog waited, police waded through a pool of water accumulated before the locked house, jumped over the compound wall and rescued the two puppies. They washed the puppies and reunited them with their mother,” he added.

