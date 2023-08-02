Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure transparency in voter survey: VMC chief

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar further warned officials that any irregularities would face strict action as per the law.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central Constituency Voter Registration officer and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar instructed the Booth Level officials to conduct the voter survey promptly.

The commissioner, along with the officials, inspected the door-to-door voter survey conducted by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various areas under Central Constituency such as Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambe Colony in 60th division on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the commissioner instructed the BLOs to go to every house and check the details of the voters in that house and compare with the list of voters that we have, and if there are people who have completed 18 years of age in that house, they should be registered as voters.

If a voter died in the same house, the dead voter should be removed from the list and if anyone relocated from the existing door number, they should be shifted by raising a request from the voter, he added.

He further directed the officials that if there are more than 1,500 votes in each voter booth, they should inform their superiors to change it to the next voter booth. Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar further warned officials that any irregularities would face strict action as per the law.

