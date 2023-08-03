Home Cities Vijayawada

High Court nod to relieve APAT staff

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai, directed the State government and the HC Registry to complete the process within four weeks.

Published: 03rd August 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday gave its nod to relieve the employees of Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) working with the HC. They have been asked to report to the government department as instructed in the orders issued by the State government. 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai, while hearing the case, directed the State government and the HC Registry to complete the process within four weeks. After APAT was disbanded, its employees were deputed to the HC.

Later, G Lakshminarayana, an advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation in the HC stating that the government was now trying to send back the deputed APAT staff to the government departments, which would affect the functioning of the HC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp