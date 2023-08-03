High Court nod to relieve APAT staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday gave its nod to relieve the employees of Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) working with the HC. They have been asked to report to the government department as instructed in the orders issued by the State government.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai, while hearing the case, directed the State government and the HC Registry to complete the process within four weeks. After APAT was disbanded, its employees were deputed to the HC.

Later, G Lakshminarayana, an advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation in the HC stating that the government was now trying to send back the deputed APAT staff to the government departments, which would affect the functioning of the HC.

