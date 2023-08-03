Home Cities Vijayawada

MP Nani seeks three NH projects for Vijayawada

In a representation submitted to the Union Minister, the TDP MP sought a service road to Gollapudi and Jakkampudi villages from Vijayawada west bypass road.

Published: 03rd August 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas (Nani)

 Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to sanction three NH projects for his Lok Sabha constituency. 

He also underlined the need for the construction of a bridge at Itavaram village in the Nandigama Assembly constituency to avoid disruption of vehicular traffic on the Vijayawada - Hyderabad highway whenever Munneru overflows.

