MP Nani seeks three NH projects for Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to sanction three NH projects for his Lok Sabha constituency.

In a representation submitted to the Union Minister, the TDP MP sought a service road to Gollapudi and Jakkampudi villages from Vijayawada west bypass road.

He also underlined the need for the construction of a bridge at Itavaram village in the Nandigama Assembly constituency to avoid disruption of vehicular traffic on the Vijayawada - Hyderabad highway whenever Munneru overflows.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to sanction three NH projects for his Lok Sabha constituency. In a representation submitted to the Union Minister, the TDP MP sought a service road to Gollapudi and Jakkampudi villages from Vijayawada west bypass road. He also underlined the need for the construction of a bridge at Itavaram village in the Nandigama Assembly constituency to avoid disruption of vehicular traffic on the Vijayawada - Hyderabad highway whenever Munneru overflows.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });